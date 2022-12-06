TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.41 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $212.71 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00079732 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059516 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001372 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010323 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026062 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005167 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,113,696 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,481,236 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
