TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $213.95 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00079672 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060244 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001387 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010246 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025656 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005337 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,120,433 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,491,291 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
