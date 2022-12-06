Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.8% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 38.0% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $575,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

TXN stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,879. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

