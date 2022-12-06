The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

