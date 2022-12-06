The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKGFF. HSBC lowered The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,850.00.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $43.74 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

