The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $9.50

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 133.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in NU in the second quarter worth $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

