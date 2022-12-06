The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $9.50

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 133.99% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.
Shares of NU stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
