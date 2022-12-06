The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

