The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.61.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

