ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Bought by StackLine Partners LP

StackLine Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,316 shares during the period. ThredUp accounts for about 4.6% of StackLine Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. StackLine Partners LP owned about 3.31% of ThredUp worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,907,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,571,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 6,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

