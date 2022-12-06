Threshold (T) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $182.40 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010552 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053103 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00238825 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003699 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01814524 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,841,257.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.