Thunder Brawl Hits One Day Trading Volume of $533,630.19 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $58.85 million and approximately $533,630.19 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.35715296 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $354,130.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

