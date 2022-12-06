TIG Advisors LLC Has $16.67 Million Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Playtika accounts for about 0.7% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Playtika worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Playtika by 13.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of PLTK stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 6,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,649. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

