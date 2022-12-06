TIG Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,380 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YTPG. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at about $3,552,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 100.7% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 502,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 252,205 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE YTPG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

