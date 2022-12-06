TIG Advisors LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Franchise Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 4,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $974.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

