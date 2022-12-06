TIG Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,193,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,794,000. Tenneco accounts for approximately 2.3% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 3.83% of Tenneco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 22.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,515,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 273,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,084,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE TEN remained flat at $19.99 on Tuesday. 182,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

