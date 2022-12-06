TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,225 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACAHU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth $741,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1,221.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 145.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAHU stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

