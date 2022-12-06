TIG Advisors LLC Sells 193,074 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,074 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 1.69% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $452,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNAB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 9,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,400. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

