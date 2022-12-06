Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 7.6%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.83 and last traded at C$5.84. 647,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,909,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.