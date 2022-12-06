Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.39

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 1131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

In other Tiptree news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,113 shares in the company, valued at $189,440.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $419,535 in the last 90 days. 31.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 95.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tiptree by 41.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.