Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
TITN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Titan Machinery Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $947.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
