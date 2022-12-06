Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$102.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$119.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Company Profile

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,087,016. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total transaction of C$92,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,446.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,529 shares in the company, valued at C$19,087,016. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,190.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

