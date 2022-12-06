Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

