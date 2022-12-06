Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Kaufman Brothers reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$91.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.83. The company has a market cap of C$166.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.12%.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

