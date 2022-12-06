Tradewinds LLC. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $966,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

