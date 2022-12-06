Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.