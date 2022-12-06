Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 6,634 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.12) to GBX 1,535 ($18.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
