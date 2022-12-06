Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

