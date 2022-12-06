Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $240,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $712.76 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $933.06. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $647.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

