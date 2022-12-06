Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,066.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,849.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

