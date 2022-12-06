Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 1,888 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 0.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

