Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 847 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $152.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

