Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $1 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

