Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $324,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $175,759,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.91 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.