Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 334.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 87,904 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the second quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.