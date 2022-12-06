TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.79.

TRU stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $120.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

