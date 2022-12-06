Tribe Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $93.92 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

