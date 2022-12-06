Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON BOXE opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.41 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £6.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.93.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Further Reading

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

