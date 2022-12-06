Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Tucows Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TCX stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.77. Tucows has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

Get Tucows alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 84,384 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tucows by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tucows by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.