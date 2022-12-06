Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.32% of Tyler Technologies worth $43,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.52. 778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $544.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.41.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

