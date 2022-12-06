Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $44,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

