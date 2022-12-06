U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $923.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.71. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after purchasing an additional 107,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

