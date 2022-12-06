UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

UDR Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

