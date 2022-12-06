UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PATH. Bank of America cut their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.23.

UiPath Trading Down 9.1 %

PATH stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.50. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

