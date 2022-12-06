Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $535.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $505.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $472.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $477.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

