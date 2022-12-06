Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $545.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $472.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.26 and a 200 day moving average of $406.90. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $477.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

