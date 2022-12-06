United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.