United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 743,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,356,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

United Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.02 million and a PE ratio of 137.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.

About United Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

