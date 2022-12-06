UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.72 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and approximately $2.87 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00023002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00465270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018407 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

