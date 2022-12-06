UNUS SED LEO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00022501 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and $3.44 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.79128927 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,402,619.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

