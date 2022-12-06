Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.87

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 1703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Urbanfund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.89. The stock has a market cap of C$45.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

